Montgomery man accused of cashing fake checks around Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Montgomery man is in the Houston County Jail facing a hefty bond after investigators claimed he cashed several fraudulent checks around Dothan earlier this week.

On Tuesday, April 2, Dothan Police rushed to a local bank after receiving a report that someone was attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

According to Dothan Police, when they arrived, patrol officers found 33-year-old Courtney Jermaine Johnson from Montgomery leaving the bank and took him into custody.

DPD spokesperson Lt. Ronald Hall says it was discovered Johnson had several fraudulent checks with him and had cashed other checks at different Dothan banks throughout the day.

Johnson was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument third degree, three counts of Theft of Property first degree, and one count of Attempted Theft of Property first degree. He was booked into the Houston County Jail with a $145,000 bond.

