Montgomery judge shooting: Bond denied for son after investigator describes grisly scene

A visiting judge on Friday denied a 36-year-old Montgomery man bond after hearing testimony alleging he stabbed and shot his father, Judge Johnny Hardwick, who remained in critical condition a week later.

Visiting Judge Ben Fuller denied bond to Khalfani Hardwick, who faces charges of attempted murder, first-degree domestic assault and possession of a firearm as a felon.

"If a man will do this to his father, I hate to see what he'd do to me," Prosecuting Attorney Ben McGough said.

Montgomery County Investigator William Latimer said Khalfani Hardwick stabbed his father and shot him in the face. Johnny Hardwick also had defensive wounds on his arms, Latimer said.

Latimer said when deputies arrived at Johnny Hardwick's house Feb. 24, his wife was holding their 18-month-old grandchild by the couple's other son, and the judge was lying on his side in a pool of blood. Johnny Hardwick has "massive injuries to his face" and remains in critical condition at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital, Latimer said.

EMTs initially transported Johnny Hardwick to Baptist Medical Center South.

Judge Johnny Hardwick at the Alabama State University campus in Montgomery, Ala., on Friday January 29, 2021.

Khalfani Hardwick arrived at the judge's home at about 12:04 p.m. and was upset because his phone was not working, Latimer said. His parents asked him to leave the home the previous night, as well, Latimer said.

When Johnny Hardwick's wife came down the stairs, she found her son straddling his father while he bled profusely. When she tried to get Khalfani Hardwick to leave, he rose as if to leave but then turned around and shot Johnny Hardwick, Latimer testified.

"When she comes down those stairs, a horrible thing has happened to Judge Hardwick," McGough said.

Khalfani Hardwick left the home at about 12:40 p.m. in the 2011 Chevrolet truck that he had arrived in. The truck is in the judge's name. Law enforcement officers found the truck abandoned a short time later.

Officers arrested Khalfani Hardwick while he was walking on Troy Highway about 10 miles away from the judge's house. He had a loaded handgun in his right pocket and a tub of Clorex wipes, Latimer said. Khalfani Hardwick did not resist arrest and has made no statements to law enforcement.

More: Previous Coverage Son faces new charges in shooting of Montgomery judge Johnny Hardwick

Investigators found 9 mm shell casings in Johnny Hardwick's home along with a black, foldable pocket knife. The shell casings matched the pistol Khalfani Hardwick was carrying with a high probability, Latimer said.

"Certainly the evidence is great against him," McGough said about Khalfani Hardwick.

Khalfani Hardwick previously pleaded guilty to second-degree assault in 2014 after standing trial for attempted murder.

While Khalfani Hardwick was under indictment for attempted murder, he tried to buy a gun and checked indicated on a form that he was not under indictment for a felony.

"He is a convicted, demonstrable liar on this form," McGough said.

Fuller estimated that the next hearing will be between March 10 and March 20 and advised Defense Attorney Richard Lively that he can waive the hearing, as there will not be much more additional evidence heard.

Marty Roney contributed to this report.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: No bond for son accused of shooting Montgomery Judge Johnny Hardwick