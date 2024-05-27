Montgomery expects to appoint interim police chief soon amid search for next MPD leader

The search for the next Montgomery police chief could take “months,” a city official says.

Currently John Hall is acting chief, appointed after former chief Daryl Albert resigned April 18. An interim chief is likely to be appointed due to the expected “months long” search for the new police chief, said City of Montgomery Chief Operating Officer Jerime Reed.

Mayor Steven L. Reed addressed Albert’s resignation a day after it was announced. He pointed to a case that involved sexual harassment allegations in the department.

Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Acting Police Chief John Hall talk about the resignation of former Chief Daryl Albert during an April 19 news conference.

Reed said the case in question was not related to claims made by former MPD officer Rene Helton. Helton, 33, was fired from the department after she claimed the chief repeatedly sexually harassed her. She has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

More: Fired Montgomery officer accuses police chief of sexual harassment

“Her issue had nothing to do with this investigation," Reed said at the time. "Officer Helton was terminated because she did not do things in her job as a police officer. It has nothing to do with this investigation."

Reed said Albert also caused weakening morale on the force and struggled to retain officers. The department is at 293 officers. Reed would like it to be at about 350 officers.

“When you consider the stress that our police officers are under each and every day, a positive culture is important," Reed said.

Alex Gladden contributed to this report. Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Marty Roney at mroney@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery expects to appoint interim police chief soon