Montgomery County voters re-elect Love, choose commissioners

Probate Judge J.C. Love overwhelmingly beat his opponent to remain in his position in Montgomery County for the next six years, according to preliminary results to the office.

On Super Tuesday, Montgomery County residents chose their probate judge, three county commissioners and helped to determine whether Constitutional Amendment 1 would pass.

Montgomery County Races

Probate Judge

Love resoundingly beat Darnell Coley in the race for Montgomery County probate judge with 91% of the preliminary votes in 52 out of 53 precincts reported to the probate office.

“I am overwhelmed by the level of community support I received from the voters in Montgomery County today, and I look forward to continue serving as probate judge and making the office responsive to the needs of the people of Montgomery County and will continue to find ways to make our office more accessible," Love said Tuesday as results arrived.

Love has been the probate judge since 2019. In 2022, he added a mental health therapist to his office to assist in court proceedings, which includes wills, conservatorships, adoptions, involuntary commitments, elder abuse cases and name changes.

Love said he would like to add another mental health therapist to the office. Duties of the office also include county business licenses, marriage certificates, drivers licenses, automobile tags, hunting licenses, elections and county archives.

He said he wants to continue the work he has done to increase voter education and voter drives.

“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as probate judge," Love said.

Montgomery County Commission District 1

With eight out of nine precincts reported in preliminary results, incumbent Dan Harris had won about 70% of the vote with 3,518 votes.

He defeated newcomers, Jihan Sanders and Kenneth Laneaux.

Harris was first elected in 2012, and during his time in office he said he is proud of introducing the summer youth jobs program for high school students. More than 300 young people have served in the program.

In his next term, Harris said he would like to create a county community center in southwest Montgomery, where there are few after-school activities for youngsters.

Harris was part of the effort to increase the tax rates for Montgomery schools, increasing the mills from 10 to 18 and putting them more in line with schools throughout the rest of the state.

“Our kids are our future," Harris said.

Montgomery County Commission District 2

Incumbent Carmen Moore-Zeigler, who Gov. Kay Ivey appointed in August 2022, won her race with about 62% of the votes, according to preliminary results with 13 out of 14 precincts reported to the probate office.

She was up against Erick Wright for the District 2 position.

“I realized I started something that I needed to finish for the people of District 2," Moore-Zeigler said.

She said she wants to continue working on projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. She said she helped champion the $5 million that went to sewer infrastructure in west Montgomery and also the $1 million for the Kershaw YMCA.

Moore-Zeigler is also working to secure more money for the county's Critical Home Repair program that is helping people with $3 million in ARPA dollars.

“We said Montgomery, Alabama, is the capital of dreams, but we want to make sure they understand that it’s the county of infinite possibilities," Moore-Zeigler said.

Montgomery County Commission District 3

Newcomer Justin Castanza beat Cedric Coley to become District 3's county commissioner with seven out of eight precincts reported in preliminary results to the probate office.

The spot was open after Commissioner Ronda Walker announced she was not seeking re-election.

Montgomery native Castanza is the school president at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School, according to his website. In 2019, he was named the YMCA Man of the Year, according to previous coverage from the Montgomery Advertiser.

On his website, he lists keeping taxes low, recruiting jobs to the district and ensuring public safety as his top goals.

Constitutional Amendment 1

While about 51% of Montgomery County voters had approved Amendment 1 with 52 out of 53 precincts reporting, statewide results were still coming in as of 9 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 9 p.m., the Secretary of State's site showed that only 48% of Alabamians voted yes to Amendment 1. There weren't enough results reported to know if the amendment passed, said Sonny Brasfield, the executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

If passed by voters, Amendment 1 would allow state lawmakers to consider bills that only concern one county with fewer holdups, said Sonny Brasfield, the executive director of the Association of County Commissions of Alabama.

Today, the law requires lawmakers who want to pass this kind of legislation prior to when the budgets are approved to get two votes, the first of which needs a three-fifths majority, to even consider the bills.

It allows local legislation to become more of a priority in the process, “which is all kind of legislative baseball," Brasfield said.

Brasfield is in favor of Amendment 1, as is Montgomery County Commission Chairman Doug Singleton.

“If we have local bills, it allows us to go ahead and get them in front of the legislature and not have to keep waiting until the general fund budgets are passed," Singleton said.

