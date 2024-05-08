Montgomery County sees increase in black bear sightings

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Neighbors in Silver Spring say they’re just learning that there’s been an increase in black bear sightings across Montgomery County.

One of the black bear sightings happened on Monday along the Sligo Creek Trail near the Holy Cross Hospital. Some people say they’re not too worried, while others say they’re going to remain cautious moving forward.

“A little bit surprised because I haven’t seen one myself,” Rob Wald, who lives near the Sligo Creek Trail, said, “I hadn’t heard that.”

Eleanor Landstreet walks the Sligo Creek Trail often. She says she’s encountered many things on the trail, but never a bear.

“We’ve seen a gazillion deer of course,” Landstreet said. “Chipmunks, squirrels, people sleeping along the trail or the pastures, lots of good birds.”

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) says this is the time of year when black bears have left their dens and are on the search for food.

Even after Monday’s sighting near the Sligo Creek Trail, some neighbors aren’t concerned.

“I think a certain amount of wildlife would be a good thing,” Wald said. “Yes, there’s some danger associated with bears, but for the most part, people can learn to live peacefully with bears.”

Others say they plan to stay alert as they make their way through the trail.

“Perhaps if I was going to walk by myself,” Landstreet said. “I might think again, but I feel like if I’m walking with somebody I would do it.”

Experts say bears have a great sense of smell and what often draws them to people’s property are bird feeders, trash cans and grills.

