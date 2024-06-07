Montgomery County officials reminding residents to sign up for safety alerts

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — In the aftermath of Wednesday’s storm that hit parts of Montgomery County hard, county officials are reminding residents to sign up for its safety alert systems.

Montgomery County officials said there were at least 10 “Alert Montgomery” tornado warnings sent out on Wednesday as severe weather moved through. More alerts were sent out as the National Weather Service (NWS) updated information on impacted areas

Earl Stoddard, with the Office of the county executive for Montgomery County, said each time the NWS made updates, a new alert went out to the community.

There are currently about 240,000 registered users and they can geo-locate alerts so its specific to certain communities.

The system sends alert and the messages are generated by professionals who have collected data through different systems. But they said for safety alerts like tornado warnings, automation takes over the messaging.

“For things that are life safety related like tornado warnings, we actually take the alert sender out of the process,” Stoddard said. “National Weather Service sends us a tornado warning that’s going to touch certain polygons in Montgomery County. We’ve automated the system so that whenever National Weather Service sends us an alert, it essentially retweets out to the community but only on the polygons the National Weather Service has defined as a risk.”

Stoddard said some information will be needed to sign up for the alerts such as addresses.

“If you’re interested, for example, if you live outside Montgomery County and if you have a child who lives in Montgomery County cause they’re going to school something, you can register that address and you can get information that’s relevant to where your child is going to college,” he said.

Officials said the system doesn’t only send weather alerts but also for traffic or police activity.

County residents who have questions on why they didn’t get an alert can call 311 or email Stoddard at earl.stoddard@montgomerycountymd.gov

To sign up for alerts, click here.

