Montgomery County judge rules Maryland’s Child Victims Act unconstitutional

BALTIMORE — A Montgomery County judge has deemed Maryland’s Child Victims Act unconstitutional, diverging from two other state circuit court’s decisions upholding the landmark 2023 law.

Enacted last April, the Child Victims Act took effect Oct. 1, erasing a previous time limit for people sexually abused as children to sue perpetrators and any institutions that enabled the survivors’ torment.

Among the deluge of lawsuits flooding state court dockets last fall was a complaint filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It alleges a man was repeatedly sexually abused when he was a boy by priests in the Archdiocese of Washington, which is headquartered in Maryland.

Lawyers for the archdiocese asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing the new child victims law is unconstitutional.

They contended that when the Maryland General Assembly extended in 2017 the time period for people to file sex abuse lawsuits to a survivor’s 38th birthday, lawmakers granted defendants immunity from civil claims after a victim turned 38. The legislature doesn’t have the power to repeal such immunity, which the defense attorneys said amounts to a “vested right.”

Finding that the Child Victims Act violates Maryland’s Constitution and Declaration of Rights, Montgomery Circuit Judge Jeannie E. Cho agreed with the archdiocese. She ordered the lawsuit dismissed.

Anticipating constitutional court challenges against the act, however, state lawmakers last year included in the law a provision allowing for a mid-lawsuit appeal on those grounds.

Although his attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment, the plaintiff in Montgomery County is expected to appeal.

The Washington diocese already gave notice of its intent to appeal a judge’s ruling in Prince George’s County Circuit Court that deemed the child victims law constitutional. A Harford County Circuit Court judge has also ruled the law constitutional in a child sex abuse lawsuit against the county’s Board of Education.

Several sex abuse lawsuits brought under the child victims act were also filed in federal court in Maryland. About two weeks ago, U.S. District Judge James K. Bredar signaled his intention to send a question about the law’s constitutionality to the Supreme Court of Maryland.

A question from a federal judge, alongside potentially several state court appeals about the same send the legal debate into uncharted territory.

