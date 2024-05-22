Montgomery County high school student charged as adult for bringing gun to school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A 16-year-old high school student was charged after bringing a gun to a school in Montgomery County Tuesday.

Officers from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) responded to Paint Branch High School in the 14100 block of Old Columbia Pike at around 10:13 a.m., after receiving a report about the student with a gun.

A teacher had told school security when they saw what looked to be a gun on the student.

That student consented to a self-search and a handgun was found with him.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous deadly weapon on school property, possession of a handgun, underage possession of a firearm and other related charges.

The student was being charged as an adult and he was taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit where he will wait for a bond hearing.

