Montgomery County fire officials give mistakes to avoid while grilling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Families across the nation may be firing up their grills, whether that’s for Father’s Day or summertime; and fire officials are reminding those families to stay safe while grilling.

The Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) shared tips on how to “grill like a pro” — and six mistakes that you should avoid to lower the risk of a fire starting.

The first reminder that MCFRS gave was to make sure to clean your grill before using it, especially if you haven’t used it in a while. Officials said that grease and fat build-ups provide fuel for any fire that might start.

MCFRS also said to make sure grills are far away from our home — the further, the better, although 10 feet is the minimum. You should also avoid having awnings, umbrellas or tree branches too close to the grill — even though they give shade that you may be looking for, having those nearby could start a fire.

Just like any other flame, you also should never leave a lit grill unattended — “not even for a minute,” MCFRS reminds. Fire experts say that fires can double in size in just one minute.

Officials also remind you not to use a grill indoors, whether that’s in a home or a garage. This poses a serious fire hazard, and the grills also release carbon monoxide, which is a colorless, odorless and possibly fatal gas.

If you have a gas grill, you should always keep the lid open while lighting it. If you keep the lid closed, gas could build up inside and make a fireball, MCFRS said.

MCFRS also reminded everyone to shut down their grills when they’re done being used.

Fire officials had the following final reminders:

Check for propane leaks,

Wait to re-light if the flame goes out,

Be careful with charcoal starter fluid — don’t add it if the fire starts to go out,

Make sure the grill is on a stable, flat, level surface,

Wear the right clothing and make sure nothing is dangling over the grill.

You can find Montgomery County’s official guidance and criteria for fire pits, fire bowls and chimineas here and overall guidance for outdoor cooking near multi-family buildings in the county here.

