Montgomery County Deeds Office warns residents of scam letters

The Montgomery County Deeds Office is warning residents of deceptive letters asking for payment for property information.

Homeowners in Montgomery County has been contacting the County Register of Deeds Office about deceptive letters they recieved from a "Clerk's Property Office" with a Nashville address.

The letters request a check or money order to a Clerk's Office in St. Petersburg, Florida for information regarding an individual's property that may or may not be accurate and a a disclosure reading it is not endorsed, affiliated, or approved by a government agency and is not from a government agency.

On average, they are asking for $89 for information that is free or less than $1 at the Register of Deeds Office.

Register of Deeds Julie Chadwick Runyon emphasizes the availability of a free Fraud Alert service, www.mylandalert.com, to assist with the early detection of property and mortgage fraud.

"Identification impersonation can happen when someone steals your identity and uses it to transfer the property title to themselves or the impersonation is used to borrow money against a property," said Runyon."We want you to be protected. Signing up for the service is one way to help protect yourself and your property."

Julie Chadwick Runyon explains the property fraud alert system to a resident couple who came by the office with concerns regarding the fraud alert.

The Property Fraud Alert service alerts subscribers via email or text each time a document is recorded with their name on it. Although it can't prevent fraud, it does allow property owners an opportunity to take action early if they determine they are victims of possible fraudulent activity.

The Register of Deeds is legally required to record any document that meet's the state's requirements, which is why Runyon said she is trying to educate all Montgomery County residents of the possible threats.

"While I cannot prevent fraud, I can work to help protect our people by deterring it,” Runyon said.

Register of Deeds Office at (931) 648-5713 orregdeeds@mcgtn.net for questions or a copy of your deed for anyone who can provide an address or the recording reference.

