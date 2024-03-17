Montgomery County DA confirms murder-suicide in Lower Moreland. What police found

A 43-year-old woman and her ex-husband were found dead in a Lower Moreland home Saturday in an apparent murder-suicide, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office confirmed.

The bodies of Durdona Sultanova and Al Allaberg, 44, were discovered in a walk-in closet in the master bedroom of a home in the 400 block of Carson Terrace in the township’s Huntingdon Valley section Saturday afternoon, according to a press release Sunday.

The Montgomery County District Attorney confirmed a murder-suicide of a divorced couple on Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Two young residents of the Carson Terrace home discovered the couple and called police, the release said.

Autopsies determined that Sultanova suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, and her death was ruled a homicide. Allaberg had a single gunshot wound to the head, and his manner of death was deemed a suicide.

No additional information about the couple or incident was released on Sunday.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Divorced couple found dead in Lower Moreland home. What DA says happened.