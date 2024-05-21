New Montgomery County crisis service providers still undecided, ADAMHS trustees to vote tomorrow

Days before a company is set to pull out of providing mental health services in Montgomery County, there is still no replacement confirmed.

Monday evening, Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) held a Program and Services Committee meeting where they discussed RI’s International’s decision to cease delivering crisis services.

News Center 7 previously reported that RI International informed Montgomery County that they would no longer be delivering crisis services effective May 22 at midnight.

The county said they immediately began looking for a replacement.

In Monday’s nearly three-hour meeting, the committee discussed RI International’s decision to leave at length.

The committee did not approve a motion to offer Netcare and DeCoach contracts to provide crisis services, according to ADAMHS spokesperson Tina Rezash Rogal.

Even if the motions had been approved, the full Montgomery County ADAMHS Board of Trustees has the final voting power on the issue.

The full Board of Trustees will consider the proposal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

If the Board does not approve contracts for crisis services tomorrow night, the Crisis Call Center number will roll to Montgomery County’s 988 Call Center at Sojourner in Warren County until further notice. That change will occur at midnight.

Razesh Rogal said she talked to the Director of 988 for the State of Ohio who assured her the calls would be answered, however, the 1200 phone calls per month will likely put a strain on the 988 system in Ohio. This would result in some local calls rolling into the national 988 call center.

“That is not an ideal situation, as those individuals answering those calls will not be familiar with our local Montgomery County services,” Razesh Rogal said.

The ADAMHS will be holding two public meetings to discuss provider options for crisis services. Razesh Rogal said they will be talking with local providers and stakeholders about other options within the community for crisis services.

The hearings will be from 3:30-5:00 p.m. Today, and from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the ADAMHS facility at 409 E. Monument Ave, Dayton, 45402.



