Montgomery County councilmembers propose ‘Baby Bonds’ bill

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) – Councilmembers Will Jawando (D) and Gabe Albornoz (D) proposed legislation earlier this week for the Child Investment Fund. If passed, this would set aside $1800 for each child born in Montgomery County.

Jawando says these “baby bonds” aim to reduce wealth inequality in the county.

Real estate trends in the DMV during Spring season

The $1,800 would go into an investment account for every child born after January 1, 2024. Then when the children turn 18 years old, they can apply for the money, which Jawando expects to be between $11,000 and $20,000.

Recipients of that money will have four options: buy a home in the county, start a local business, invest in a retirement account or use the money to further their education.

“We want to make sure we’re helping people build generational wealth,” Jawando said. “That’s going to be good for them and the County, and we want to say, ‘Let’s grow our own talent and invest in our own people.’ So many young people say when they come out of school or college, they say they can’t afford to live here. Let’s help bring our folks back to invest in this county.”

The Child Investment Fund is estimated to cost around $22 million annually.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.