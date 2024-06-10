Montgomery child dies in hospital a week after being shot, police say

A child died in a Birmingham hospital one week after being shot in Montgomery, police said.

On May 31 at about 2:29 a.m., police and fire medics went to the 4100 block of Keating Drive on a report of a shooting, said Maj. Saba Coleman, spokeswoman for the Montgomery Police Department. A 12-year-old girl was found with a life-threatening gunshot wound, Coleman said.

Initially, she was taken to a local hospital for treatment but later transferred to a hospital in Birmingham. She died at the hospital on Friday, Coleman said. Montgomery police are treating the case as a homicide.

Her name was not released. Police have not released any information about the shooting or if the girl was the intended target.

This marks the 32nd reported homicide for Montgomery for the year with arrests having been made in 16 of those cases, Coleman said.

The circumstances of the case remain under investigation, and no other information was immediately released. Police ask people with knowledge of the case to call CrimeStoppers at 334-215-STOP, the Secret Witness Line at 334-625-4000, or MPD at 334-625-2831.

