Montgomery area schools announce early dismissal ahead of expected severe weather

Tornadoes and thunderstorms are a possibility across Alabama today, according to the National Weather Service. In the forecast for Montgomery, the NWS said the threat of severe weather is "mainly after 1 p.m."

In preparation, several schools in the area are dismissing school early and cancelling afterschool activities for Wednesday, April 10. Those include Montgomery Public Schools and Autauga County Schools. Elmore County Public Schools did not announce any school schedule changes by 9 a.m.

"Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions, MPS will dismiss all schools and offices one hour earlier today," a district statement released at 8 a.m. said. "Bus transportation schedules will be adjusted accordingly to ensure students arrive home safely."

Students unload from a school bus at Brewbaker Middle School in Montgomery, Ala., on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022.

Because school dismissal times vary across the district, different MPS schools will have varying release times, all one hour earlier than usual. For example, if your student's school typically ends at 2:45 p.m., today it will end at 1:45 p.m.

For all students in Autauga County Schools, dismissal time is rolled back to 1 p.m., and all afternoon activities are cancelled.

"Schools will continue with their regularly scheduled day, including ACAP testing for grades 2-8. A normal start on April 11, but please continue to monitor ParentSquare and social media for any updates," said a district statement posted to social media Tuesday evening. "Stay safe and weather aware!"

This story will be updated with any further weather and schedule announcements from the public school systems in Montgomery, Autauga and Elmore counties.

