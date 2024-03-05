Montgomery Advertiser’s production printing plant to close in May

The Montgomery Advertiser’s riverfront production facility, which handles the daily printing and packaging of the Advertiser and other publications, will close in May.

The Advertiser and its parent company, Gannett, announced the plant closure to production staff Tuesday. The Advertiser’s news staff will continue to cover the community from its new office on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery.

The production facility at 425 Molton St. will print its last papers May 5 for May 6 editions, after which production of the Advertiser and affiliated products will move to Jackson, Mississippi.

Readers shouldn’t notice a difference in the quality or delivery of their print editions once the change happens, and the staff remains committed to local coverage, said Advertiser Executive Editor Brad Harper.

“Our team at the Montgomery Advertiser is focused on producing impactful, local daily journalism that helps make our community better,” Harper said. “That’s true now more than ever.”

The move to shutter the Montgomery printing facility comes amid a time of rapid change in news consumption and a continued shift to digital readership. News organizations have regularly cut costs on large, underused buildings and printing facilities to invest in journalism and other digitally focused growth opportunities.

“I recognize this is a difficult time,” Harper said. “We deeply appreciate the contributions our employees have made throughout their many years of service with our Montgomery production team.”

The current press was installed in the Advertiser’s Molton Street building in 1996 and has handled commercial printing work in addition to printing and packaging services for other Gannett products. In December, the Advertiser’s news staff moved from its neighboring office building on Molton Street to the renovated Kress building, a spot more suited to the pace and demands of modern community news gathering.

“With Gannett, we’re part of the nation’s largest group of community newspapers, and more of those communities now want their news digitally and on-demand,” Harper said. “We’re committed to delivering that news the way readers want it.”

The latest public safety, breaking news and sports reporting from the Advertiser is always available at montgomeryadvertiser.com. Print subscribers with a registered email get unlimited access to stories and the e-Newspaper print replica seven days a week.

The future of the Montgomery production facility and its presses has not yet been determined.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery Advertiser’s production printing plant to close in May