Monterey rapist sentenced to 40 years in prison

(KRON) — A Monterey man was sentenced to serve 40 years in state prison for bringing a girl to California from El Salvador and raping her for years, prosecutors said.

Saul Edgardo Cerna, 44, was sentenced by Judge Andrew Liu last week for forcible rape of a child. Cerna was also ordered to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim is Cerna’s family member, prosecutors said. When she was 17, the teen “came here voluntarily, seeking a better life in America. However, the first night she was here, Cerna violently raped her and continued sexually assaulting her for several years,” the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office wrote.

The victim, identified as “Jane Doe,” later became pregnant with Cerna’s baby. She was isolated in Monterey because she did not know anyone in the U.S. other than her abuser, prosecutors said. Cerna monitored the girl’s phone calls to El Salvador.

Monterey County man sentenced for selling girl, 14, to rapist

“It was only when Cerna made threats against their child that she found the courage to run and seek help,” prosecutors wrote.

On October 29, 2019, a concerned citizen saw Jane Doe running across the lawn at Colton Hall in Monterey, carrying a small child in her arms, according to investigators. The citizen helped Jane Doe to a police station and remained there to translate for her.

The case was investigated by Monterey Police Department officers Trevor Howell and Lidio Soriano.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.