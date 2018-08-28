Monterey Car Week: day two auction results

With RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, and Gooding joining Worldwide, Mecum and Russo & Steele for their Friday auctions, total sales for the week to date surpassed $190-million.



The two stand-out results were the world record price set for an American car at auction](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/actor-gary-cooper-duesenberg-monterey) ($22million for a 1936 Duesenberg SSJ) and the sale, at $21,455,000, of the historically important [1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype.



No fewer than 905 cars have now crossed the block in the first two days of auctions, and with a sell through rate of 60% and an average price of $350,065, results now compare well against 2017. For day one’s results, click here](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/monterey-auctions-results-day-one), and for the remarkable day three (the final day) results, [click here.





Dependent on which criteria you use to view success, both RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Co can claim to be the pre-eminent auction house so far. Average sales price was higher at Gooding, but RM Sotheby’s had a higher-grossing auction. Sell-through rates were near identical, so honours are probably even at halfway through the week.



Sales results are courtesy of Hagerty Insurance.





Overall through Friday from all auction companies



Total: $191.1m

Sell-through rate: 60% (547/905 lots sold)

Average sale price: $350,065





Overall Top 10 Sales from all auctions through Friday





* 1935 Duesenberg Model SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 1966 Ford GT40 MkII sold for $9,795,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Race Car sold for $4,510,000 (Gooding & Company)

*1955 Porsche 550 Spyder sold for $4,455,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria sold for $3,745,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix Race Car sold for $3,740,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 1948 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Competizione Coupé sold for $3,525,000 (Bonhams)





2017 results for Thursday and Friday



Total: $170.8m

Sell-through rate: 57% (454/798 lots sold)

Average sale price: $376,277

In 2017 Mecum started on Wednesday





Results broken down by auction company







RM Sotheby’s



Total through Friday: $67.2M

Sell-through rate: 79% (59/75 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,138,792



Overall Top 10 Sales:



* 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000

* 1966 Ford GT40 MkII Coupe sold for $9,795,000

* 1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria sold for $3,745,000

* 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupé sold for $3,305,000 (charity auction)

* 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupé sold for $2,177,500

* 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan sold for $1,820,000

* 2014 McLaren P1 Coupé sold for $1,820,000

* 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet SII sold for $1,792,500

* 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Coupé sold for $1,710,000

* 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupé sold for $1,380,000



2017 results through Friday

Total: $63.0M

Sell-through rate: 79% (46/58 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,368,484





Gooding & Company



Total through Friday: $65.4M

Sell-through rate: 78% (50/64 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,308,956



Overall Top 10 Sales:



* 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000

* 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000

* 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000

* 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Race Car sold for $4,510,000

* 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder sold for $4,455,000

* 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix Race Car sold for $3,740,000

* 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupé sold for $3,080,000

* 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach sold for $1,650,000

* 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Coupé sold for $1,485,000

* 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupé sold for $1,127,500



2017 results through Friday

Total: $45.2M

Sell-through rate: 75% (43/57 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,051,817





Bonhams



Total through Friday: $36.5M

Sell-through rate: 78% (105/135 lots sold)

Average sale price: $347,742



Overall Top 10 Sales:



* 1948 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Competizione Coupé sold for $3,525,000

* 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sports Roadster sold for $3,277,500

* 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupé sold for $1,875,000

* 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet SII sold for $1,682,500

* 1928 Bentley 6 1/2 Litre Open Sports Tourer sold for $1,655,000

* 1953 Siata 208S Spider sold for $1,655,000

* 1929 Bentley 4 1/2 Litre Sports Tourer sold for $1,435,000

* 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach sold for $1,407,500

* 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Touring Phaeton sold for $1,215,000

* 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Coupé sold for $1,105,000



2017 results through Friday

Total: $55.2M

Sell-through rate: 76% (86/109 lots sold)

Average sale price: $641,685



