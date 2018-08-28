Monterey Car Week: day two auction results

With RM Sotheby’s, Bonhams, and Gooding joining Worldwide, Mecum and Russo & Steele for their Friday auctions, total sales for the week to date surpassed $190-million.
The two stand-out results were the world record price set for an American car at auction](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/actor-gary-cooper-duesenberg-monterey) ($22million for a 1936 Duesenberg SSJ) and the sale, at $21,455,000, of the historically important [1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype.
No fewer than 905 cars have now crossed the block in the first two days of auctions, and with a sell through rate of 60% and an average price of $350,065, results now compare well against 2017. For day one’s results, click here](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/monterey-auctions-results-day-one), and for the remarkable day three (the final day) results, [click here.
Dependent on which criteria you use to view success, both RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Co can claim to be the pre-eminent auction house so far. Average sales price was higher at Gooding, but RM Sotheby’s had a higher-grossing auction. Sell-through rates were near identical, so honours are probably even at halfway through the week.
Overall through Friday from all auction companies
Total: $191.1m
Sell-through rate: 60% (547/905 lots sold)
Average sale price: $350,065
Overall Top 10 Sales from all auctions through Friday
* 1935 Duesenberg Model SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000 (Gooding & Company)
* 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000 (RM Sotheby’s)
* 1966 Ford GT40 MkII sold for $9,795,000 (RM Sotheby’s)
* 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000 (Gooding & Company)
* 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000 (Gooding & Company)
* 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Race Car sold for $4,510,000 (Gooding & Company)
*1955 Porsche 550 Spyder sold for $4,455,000 (Gooding & Company)
* 1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria sold for $3,745,000 (RM Sotheby’s)
* 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix Race Car sold for $3,740,000 (Gooding & Company)
* 1948 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Competizione Coupé sold for $3,525,000 (Bonhams)
2017 results for Thursday and Friday
Total: $170.8m
Sell-through rate: 57% (454/798 lots sold)
Average sale price: $376,277
In 2017 Mecum started on Wednesday
Results broken down by auction company
RM Sotheby’s
Total through Friday: $67.2M
Sell-through rate: 79% (59/75 lots sold)
Average sale price: $1,138,792
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000
* 1966 Ford GT40 MkII Coupe sold for $9,795,000
* 1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria sold for $3,745,000
* 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupé sold for $3,305,000 (charity auction)
* 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupé sold for $2,177,500
* 1948 Tucker 48 Sedan sold for $1,820,000
* 2014 McLaren P1 Coupé sold for $1,820,000
* 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet SII sold for $1,792,500
* 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Coupé sold for $1,710,000
* 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Coupé sold for $1,380,000
2017 results through Friday
Total: $63.0M
Sell-through rate: 79% (46/58 lots sold)
Average sale price: $1,368,484
Gooding & Company
Total through Friday: $65.4M
Sell-through rate: 78% (50/64 lots sold)
Average sale price: $1,308,956
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000
* 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000
* 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000
* 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Race Car sold for $4,510,000
* 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder sold for $4,455,000
* 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix Race Car sold for $3,740,000
* 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupé sold for $3,080,000
* 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach sold for $1,650,000
* 1963 Ferrari 250 GT Lusso Coupé sold for $1,485,000
* 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupé sold for $1,127,500
2017 results through Friday
Total: $45.2M
Sell-through rate: 75% (43/57 lots sold)
Average sale price: $1,051,817
Bonhams
Total through Friday: $36.5M
Sell-through rate: 78% (105/135 lots sold)
Average sale price: $347,742
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1948 Alfa Romeo 6C 2500 Competizione Coupé sold for $3,525,000
* 1937 Mercedes-Benz 540K Sports Roadster sold for $3,277,500
* 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coupé sold for $1,875,000
* 1960 Ferrari 250 GT Cabriolet SII sold for $1,682,500
* 1928 Bentley 6 1/2 Litre Open Sports Tourer sold for $1,655,000
* 1953 Siata 208S Spider sold for $1,655,000
* 1929 Bentley 4 1/2 Litre Sports Tourer sold for $1,435,000
* 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder Weissach sold for $1,407,500
* 1936 Mercedes-Benz 500K Touring Phaeton sold for $1,215,000
* 1996 Porsche 911 GT2 Coupé sold for $1,105,000
2017 results through Friday
Total: $55.2M
Sell-through rate: 76% (86/109 lots sold)
Average sale price: $641,685
Mecum
Total through Friday: $14.8M
Sell-through rate: 54% (250/459 lots sold)
Average sale price: $59,369
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400 S Coupé sold for $1,155,000
* 1973 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Coupé sold for $825,000
* 1957 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible sold for $522,500
* 1987 Porsche 959 Komfort Coupé sold for $467,500
* 1957 Porsche 356A 1300 Super Speedster sold for $385,000
* 1965 Porsche 356C 1600 SC Cabriolet sold for $297,000
* 2011 Porsche 911 Carrera Speedster sold for $242,000
* 1967 Jaguar E-type SI 4.2 Roadster sold for $154,000
* 1960 Porsche 356B (T5) 1600 Super Cabriolet sold for $148,500
* 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle 300 Station Wagon sold for $143,000
2017 results for Thursday and Friday
Total: $9.7M
Sell-through rate: 42% (198/472 lots sold)
Average sale price: $48,814
Russo and Steele
Total through Friday: $1.8M
Sell-through rate: 44% (50/113 lots sold)
Average sale price: $36,168
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1932 Pierce-Arrow Model 52 Custom Club Berline Sedan sold for $176,000
* 2007 Bentley Azure Convertible sold for $104,500
* 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Nomad Station Wagon sold for $93,500
* 1962 Fiat Gilco Convertible sold for $88,000
* 1965 Shelby Cobra Replica Roadster sold for $78,100
* 1956 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible sold for $77,000
* 1993 Land Rover Defender 110 SUV sold for $74,800
* 1999 Ferrari 355 F1 Spider sold for $71,500
* 2014 Lincoln Navigator Executive Stretch Limousine sold for $66,000
* 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 Skyliner Retractable Hardtop sold for $59,400
2017 results through Friday
Total: $2.5M
Sell-through rate: 53% (67/127 lots sold)
Average Sale Price: $39,957
Worldwide
Overall Total: $5.5M
Sell-through rate: 56% (33/59 lots sold)
Average sale price: $167,267
Overall Top 10 Sales:
* 1931 Duesenberg Model J Derham Tourster sold for $1,320,000
* 1962 Shelby Cobra 260 Roadster sold for $990,000
* 1916 Locomobile Model 68 Cabriolet sold for $473,000
* 1972 Ferrari Dino 246 GTS Spider sold for $341,000
* 1968 Jaguar E-type SI.5 Roadster sold for $247,500
* 1958 Buick Limited Model 756 Convertible sold for $181,500
* 1929 Packard Deluxe Eight-Series 645 Roadster sold for $176,000
* 1967 Maserati Ghibli Coupé sold for $170,500
* 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Yenko Sport Coupe sold for $165,000
* 1965 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud III LWB Sedan sold for $145,750
2017 results
Overall total: $7.6M
Sell-through rate: 70% (51/73 lots sold)
Average sale price: $148,226