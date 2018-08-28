Monterey Car Week: day three auction results

After three days of sales, the Monterey classic car auction marathon has come to an end. In total, 1376 lots crossed the block at six auction houses, with 841 to date finding a new home – a sell-through rate of 61%.



Three cars achieved over $20million, helping 2018 deliver $367.5million – £40million more than in 2017. The 2018 results remain preliminary, and could exceed this figure with post-sales negotiations still underway.



This changed the outlook quite significantly compared with the previous two days. You can read about those here for day one](https://www.autoclassics.com/posts/news/monterey-auctions-results-day-one) and [here for day two.





The highlight of the week was undoubtedly the world-record price of $48,405,000 achieved for the Series II Ferrari 250 GTO that sold in a packed auditorium on Friday evening at the Monterey Conference Centre.



A world record was also set for an American car, and the highest price paid for any pre-war car, with Gooding & Co selling a spectacular Duesenberg SSJ Roadster for a very strong $22million.



In general, the results indicate a strengthening of the market for the very best, triple AAA-rated automobiles. Discerning collectors with the resources to strengthen their stockpile were competing for a number of cars whose provenance and rarity make them very attractive to the best-curated collections.



Below this, a few shifts in the market appear to be taking place, although the bubble of Monterey is not necessarily representative of the market in general. Modern supercars in general struggled to reach low estimate, and there were fewer $1million models sold (and more not meeting reserve) than in previous years.



As is often the case, but perhaps even more pronounced with this year’s results, cars with known provenance, originality and low mileage achieved a premium to the models market valuations beyond what may have been expected. As ever, quality and known history are worth investing in. Results are courtesy of Hagerty.





Overall preliminary results from all auction companies



Total: $367.5m

*Sell-through rate: 61% (841/1376 lots sold)*

Average sale price: $436,982





Overall Top 10 Sales from all auctions



* 1 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO SI Coupé sold for $48,405,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 2 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 3 1963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 4 1966 Ford GT40 Mk2 Coupe sold for $9,795,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 5 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 6 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider sold for $5,170,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 7 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000 (Gooding & Company)

* 8 1957 Porsche 550A Spyder sold for $4,900,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 9 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupé sold for $4,515,000 (RM Sotheby’s)

* 10 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta sold for $4,515,000 (RM Sotheby’s)





2017 Overall Results



Total: $327.6m

*Sell-through rate: 59% (757/1277 lots sold)*

Average sale price: $432,793





Results broken down by auction company







RM Sotheby’s



Total: $157.6m

Sell-through rate: 83% (124/150 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,270,903



Overall Top 10 Sales:

* 1 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO SI Coupé sold for $48,405,000

* 2 963 Aston Martin DP215 Competition Prototype sold for $21,455,000

* 3 1966 Ford GT40 Mk2 Coupe sold for $9,795,000

* 4 1957 Porsche 550A Spyder sold for $4,900,000

* 5 1998 Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Coupé sold for $4,515,000

* 6 1956 Maserati A6G/2000 Zagato Berlinetta sold for $4,515,000

* 7 1934 Packard Twelve-Series 1108 Dietrich Convertible Victoria sold for $3,745,000

* 8 2014 Ferrari LaFerrari Coupé sold for $3,305,000 (charity auction)

* 9 1971 Lamborghini Miura P400 SV Coupé sold for $2,177,500

* 10 1963 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Roadster sold for $1,930,000



2017 Results

Total: $132.8m

Sell-through rate: 89% (103/116 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1,289,135





Gooding & Company



Total: $114.7m

Sell-through rate: 82% (120/146 lots sold)

Average sale price: $1995,854



Overall Top 10 Sales:

* 1 1935 Duesenberg SSJ Roadster sold for $22,000,000

* 2 1958 Ferrari 250 GT TdF Coupé sold for $6,600,000

* 3 1955 Maserati A6GCS/53 Spider sold for $5,170,000

* 4 1955 Ferrari 500 Mondial SII Spider sold for $5,005,000

* 5 2007 Porsche RS Spyder Race Car sold for $4,510,000

* 6 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder Roadster sold for $4,455,000

* 7 1931 Bugatti Type 51 Grand Prix Race Car sold for $3,740,000

* 8 1959 Porsche 718 RSK Roadster sold for $3,740,000

* 9 1967 Ferrari 330 GTC Coupé sold for $3,410,000

* 10 1966 Ferrari Dino 206 S Coupé sold for $3,080,000



2017 Results

Total: $91.5m

Sell-through rate: 81% (107/132 lots sold)

Average sale price: $854,669



