Montclair police officer shot, injuries not considered life threatening

Two people, including a Montclair Police officer, were injured in a shooting Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on Forest Street in Montclair, Essex County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Thomas Fennelly said in an email shortly before 3:30 p.m.

One officer and a civilian were taken to University Hospital in Newark with injuries that are not life-threatening, Fennelly said. Their names were not immediately available.

The New Jersey PBA confirmed the shooting on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a brief statement that was shared by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Police investigate after a Montclair officer was shot April 15, 2024.

The shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at Montclair High School, Renaissance Middle School and Watchung School, Superintendent Jonathan Ponds said in a letter to families.

"We want to inform you that all students and staff are safe and are proceeding with a regular day," Ponds said. "The police have cleared the matter, and all schools will be dismissing as usual."

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident, Fennelly said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair NJ police officer shot, injuries not fatal