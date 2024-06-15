Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller enters race to be NJ's next governor

On Friday morning, a new YouTube channel appeared on the social media platform simply named "Sean." It hosted a single video, which garnered 715 views in its the first seven hours.

It begins with a voiceover from Montclair's outgoing mayor, Sean Spiller: "Most people don’t expect a high school science teacher to run for governor, because working folks are not supposed to get into positions where the decisions are made.”

The video made a reality of years-long scuttlebutt and reproaches that Spiller would use his spot on Montclair's dais, and presidency of the state's largest teacher's union, as a springboard for higher office.

It also landed just three days after he chaired his final Township Council meeting before a new administration is sworn in on July 1.

The Democrat enters a massive political playing field for New Jersey's chief executive, which currently includes names with wider recognition, among them: Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Stephen Fulop, 2021 Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, to name a few.

Nevertheless, Spiller's star has risen considerable in the 12 years he spent on the township's governing body, serving two terms as the 3rd Ward councilor, and moving up to the mayor's seat in July of 2020, as COVID-19's first wave gripped the nation.

Sean Spiller waves to his two-year-old son Tyson (not pictured), after being sworn in as mayor of Montclair at Montclair Town Hall on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

That was one test Spiller would fail in the eyes of residents who had voted him into the dais' top spot by less than two percentage points, and soon questioned why he was not appearing over the township's broadband to conduct daily briefings like so many other local and state leaders.

Lawsuit against township

But a few grumbles on social media about his lack of public outreach was hardly enough to topple his political career. Cracks began to appear in October 2022, when Montclair's CFO Padmaja Rao filed a lawsuit accusing then-Township Manager Timothy Stafford running the municipality with an iron fist and unforgiving temper, often aimed at female employees.

The lawsuit included further accusations including racial discrimination at the fire department, that had been kept under wraps when an internal report by the municipal affirmative action officer had been buried in favor of a third-party probe launched by Spiller himself.

Outside attorneys for the township settled the lawsuit a month ago, to the tune of $250,000 for Rao and $1 million in legal fees for her attorneys, but Spiller's refusal to engage with castigations turned his once successful image on himself. The contemplative demeanor that served him well as a council member, took on the air of stony silence in the face of continued resident complaints that his administration lacked transparency,.

When the township's defense counsel subpoenaed one of Spiller's critics as a part of the Rao lawsuit in April, The Star-Ledger ran a scathing editorial titled: "Something's rotten in Montclair."

As questions mounted, so did remnants of accusations from years past. In 2016, he'd lost his spot on the Board of School Estimate, which approves the school district's annual budget, due to his position as treasurer of the NJ Education Association, which Superior Court Judge Thomas Moore ruled was a conflict of interest.

In 2021, Spiller ― a former science teacher at Wayne Valley High School ― was named president of the teacher's union, furthering questions about his conflicts and, in particular, the source of his sizeable political war chest.

Governor Phil Murphy (far right) swears in newly-elected Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller, with his wife Lauren, two-month-old son Brody, and two-year-old son Tyson (not pictured), at Montclair Town Hall on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.

NJEA funds accusations

Accusations that Spiller was grab bagging the NJEA funds had been floating around political circles for some time, until the Sunlight Policy Center released a detailed report last fall on Spiller's campaign funds, citing two political money groups that had given him $173,000, which the center alleged was largely sourced from teacher's dues.

After that, residents of Essex County began receiving vague mailers for a political action group called "Protecting Our Democracy," chaired by Spiller, as did a spate of even vaguer television ads that carried the distinct voiceover and pantomimed conversations with constituents in varied locales typical of campaign ads. Fueling speculation that he was eyeing a run for governor.

All the while, the Sunlight Policy Center has continued to haunt Spiller with accusations of funneling millions to himself from the NJEA's kitty through the Protecting Our Democracy, which it stated has already garnered $2 million for his political ambitions, NJEA PAC and Garden State Forward. This would give Spiller nearly as much as Fulop, according to filings with the NJ Election Law Commission.

In Friday's announcement, Spiller noted investing in schools among the few explicit policy perspectives given mention in the course of the ad, along with an economy that favors the working class, and platitudes of "change, "choice," and giving "voice" to residents over "millionaires and Wall Street."

He vows to "dedicate [his] efforts to make sure hard-working families can afford to live and work in the New Jersey they love."

Spiller did not immediately respond for comment on his candidacy.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller announces bid to be next NJ governor