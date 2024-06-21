Montclair affirmative action officer sues, claiming he was stripped of duties

Montclair's affirmative action officer, Bruce Morgan, is suing the township and its manager, Michael LaPolla, claiming "high-ranking" officials retaliated against him, and eventually stripped him of his duties, after he'd authored two damaging reports that affirmed municipal employees' accusations of workplace discrimination.

If Morgan's allegations are proven, they could bolster long-running accusations that Mayor Sean Spiller ― now running in the Democratic primary for next year's New Jersey gubernatorial race ― scuttled one of the investigator's reports in favor of a more flattering probe by the law firm O'Tolle Scrivo.

The complaint, which was filed Wednesday in state court, alleges the retaliation began in 2022, when he found merit to claims that the fire department's latest promotional exam disadvantaged racial minority groups. According to a copy of the lawsuit, Morgan reported that he could not discern a "legitimate reason" the exam's criteria had been changed in 2021, and found no relation between the new standards and the jobs in question. Moreover, he noted "disturbing issues" regarding the department's day-to-day management.

Soon after, he was tasked with investigating a complaint from CFO Padmaja Rao, who accused then-Township Manager Timothy Stafford of fomenting a hostile environment that left her "scared to come to work," according to Morgan, who found merit in Rao's accusations as well.

Subsequently, Rao sued Stafford and the Township, which recently settled the case for $1.25 million.

Both reports, filed months apart, were the first time in the nine years Morgan had served as the affirmative action officer that he'd upheld complaints of discrimination within Town Hall, the lawsuit claims.

After Morgan submitted the unflattering reports, multiple officials allegedly took steps to either stymie his work or file official reprimands against him that violated the municipality's internal labor policy, the lawsuit claims.

Among the supposed adverse actions outlined in the lawsuit, Morgan accuses LaPolla of undermining his authority by prohibiting him from investigating subsequent matters following his report on Stafford's conduct.

"There were several other [employee complaints] that were farmed out to a law firm, and in at least one [instance,] the firm found no discrimination on the part of the town," Morgan's attorney, Mark Mulick, said during an interview on Thursday, in which he claimed township policy requires all workplace discrimination to be probed internally.

"They are independent, comprehensive investigations," LaPolla said of the third-party probes.

He released a public statement on Wednesday that "categorically" denied all of Morgan's allegations and later refuted Mulick's pretense that Morgan retains sole purview over workplace investigations

"Employees who have claims can go to the affirmative action officer, the HR director, or a variety of others," LaPolla stated via email on Thursday. "There is no law or rule whereby investigations have to be turned over to the Affirmative Action Officer. I trust that the HR department has handled all of these matters appropriately."

Morgan's lawsuit seeks lost pay and benefits ― although he retains both his title as Affirmative Action Officer and full-time role as the township housing officer ― damages for emotional distress, and attorney's fees, according to a copy of the complaint.

