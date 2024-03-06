Montandan area man accused of homicide to appear in court March 13

Mar. 6—MONTANDON — A Montandon area man will appear in front of Milton district judge next week for a preliminary hearing on homicide charges stemming from a Feb. 23 incident in which state police said the 22-year-old man stabbed another man to death during an altercation.

Preston Robert Bennett II faces a felony criminal homicide charge after state police say he stabbed 28-year-old Kyle Christensen three times in the abdomen, causing his death after an altercation in the Montandon area of West Chillisquaque Township.

No address is listed for Bennett in court documents.

Bennett first appeared in front of Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole where he was denied bail. Bennett will appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. March 13.

Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said Christensen was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville at 5:35 a.m. on Feb. 24.

According to police, first responders were first dispatched at 5:51 p.m. on Feb. 23 for a report of a male stabbing victim, who had multiple stab wounds in the torso, according to a criminal complaint.

Arresting State Trooper Jessica Naschke, of the Milton State Police Barracks, said in court documents that police learned Christensen just ended a long-term relationship with a woman, who then began a relationship with Bennett.

According to court documents, the woman said drug use and controlling behavior from Bennett caused several issues in their relationship and she recently had a plan with Christensen to reconcile. Troopers said Christensen arrived in the area of the woman's residence on Main Street on Feb. 23 in West Chillisquaque Township and both the woman and Bennett observed Christensen outside the home, troopers said.

The woman told police she sent a text message to Christensen to warn him that Bennett wanted to fight, troopers said.

Bennett met up with Christensen in Spruce Alley behind the woman's residence. The two engaged in a short verbal altercation before the incident turned physical, troopers said.

During the altercation, police said Bennett stabbed Christensen three times in the abdomen with a knife, according to a criminal complaint.