From Montana to the US Virgin Islands, these are some of Vrbo’s dreamiest vacation rentals
From tiny homes to all-inclusive resorts, travelers today have more options than ever of where to stay on vacation.
Vrbo highlighted some of its most remarkable US properties Wednesday in its third annual Vacation Rentals of the Year list.
“What stands out to me is the variety in this year’s Vacation Rentals of the Year — from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to (over) $3,000,” Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, said in a statement. “What’s new and makes it even better is that when you book any of these properties, you earn OneKeyCash back that you can use on your next vacation. No other major player does that.”
The nine homes were chosen from more than 2 million Vrbo properties. Among other criteria, Vrbo said all of this year’s picks have:
A 4.9 or higher star rating
Positive guest reviews
Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family
Premier Host status
Here are Vrbos 2024’s Vacation Rentals of the Year.
1. Sedona, Arizona – “Palatial Paradise Estate”
2. Big Sky, Montana – “Fire Lookout Towers”
3. Inlet Beach, Florida – “Paradise Found”
4. Austin, Texas – “Toro Canyon"
5. Glen Ellen, California – “Villa Montebella”
6. Sand Lake, Michigan – “Sandy Lakehouse”
7. Epworth, Georgia – “Miracle Creek Retreat”
8. Winchendon, Massachusetts – “Copley’s Lakefront Cottage”
9. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands – Villa Cin Cin”
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Vrbo’s US Vacations Rentals of the Year may make it hard to leave