From Montana to the US Virgin Islands, these are some of Vrbo’s dreamiest vacation rentals

From tiny homes to all-inclusive resorts, travelers today have more options than ever of where to stay on vacation.

Vrbo highlighted some of its most remarkable US properties Wednesday in its third annual Vacation Rentals of the Year list.

“What stands out to me is the variety in this year’s Vacation Rentals of the Year — from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to (over) $3,000,” Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands, said in a statement. “What’s new and makes it even better is that when you book any of these properties, you earn OneKeyCash back that you can use on your next vacation. No other major player does that.”

The nine homes were chosen from more than 2 million Vrbo properties. Among other criteria, Vrbo said all of this year’s picks have:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Premier Host status

Here are Vrbos 2024’s Vacation Rentals of the Year.

1. Sedona, Arizona – “Palatial Paradise Estate”

Vrbo says Palatial Paradise Estate, in Sedona, "invites the outside in with unique features including telescoping doors that connect the living room to the resort-style patio, an infinity pool, waterfall feature and outdoor fireplace."

2. Big Sky, Montana – “Fire Lookout Towers”

Fire Lookout Towers sits on 60 acres, overlooking Beehive Basin near Big Basin. Vrbo describes it as a one-of-a-kind cabin with a gourmet kitchen and floor-to-ceiling fireplace perfect for relaxing after a a day of skiing or wildeness exploration.

3. Inlet Beach, Florida – “Paradise Found”

Paradise Found is located along Florida's scenic route 30A. Vrbo describes the beachside property as a "resort-like space thoughtfully designed to accommodate groups of all kinds and guests of all ages" with an "open concept living room that merges the indoors and outdoors."

4. Austin, Texas – “Toro Canyon"

Vrbo describes Toro Canyon as a relaxing retreat with "beautifully landscaped grounds and outdoor amenities including a pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen and dining space, fire pit, and even a sports court" within minutes of Austin.

5. Glen Ellen, California – “Villa Montebella”

Villa Montebella in Sonoma Valley "offers acres of privacy with spectacular views ... sips of world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the onsite vineyard, or produce for meals from the farm," according to Vrbo. It also features a wine cave, library, theater room and spa area.

6. Sand Lake, Michigan – “Sandy Lakehouse”

Vrbo says Sandy Lakehouse is "decked out with every amenity imaginable, including a professional-grade gym, custom sports court for basketball and pickleball games, and a fully equipped game room." It sits on Baptist Lake, roughly 30 minutes from Grand Rapids.

7. Epworth, Georgia – “Miracle Creek Retreat”

Miracle Creek Retreat sits on a hill, overlooking a creek in the Blue Ridge area. Vrbo highlights amenities like "spa-like bathrooms, a generously stocked gourmet kitchen with river views, and a game room with a wet bar."

Vrbo describes Copley’s Lakefront Cottage as a Belgian-style farmhouse with a private beach "for boating and swimming in the summer, and ice skating and fishing during the winter." It's located on Lake Monomonac, along the Massachusetts and New Hampshire border.

9. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands – Villa Cin Cin”

Vrbo says Villa Cin Cin, outside Cruz Bay, was "custom-built to have identical primary en suite bedrooms so everyone in the group gets the best room, and comes with thoughtfully designed spaces for movie and game nights after a day in the sun."

