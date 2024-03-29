Montana State University hosting 48th annual Powwow this weekend
Putting on one of the most popular powwows in Montana takes a lot of preparation and planning.
Putting on one of the most popular powwows in Montana takes a lot of preparation and planning.
This workhorse is over 40% off and is loved by over 21,000 shoppers! It even doubles as an aromatherapy machine!
The A's announced in May an agreement to build a 33,000-seat stadium on the Las Vegas strip.
At the 2024 New York International Auto Show, Polestar revealed that it's next car will feature a starting price of $56,300. That said, one thing you won't get for that money is a rear window.
Let's be honest — a Roomba this affordable is basically unheard of.
Kim Kardashian may be the founder of Skims, but she's no longer the sole face of the brand.
With the version 1.6.0 update for Tamagotchi Uni that rolled out on March 19, Bandai opened the Tama Portal and introduced DLC called Tamaverse Tickets, which unlock new areas. The first two are Very Berry Land and the LoveMelo Concert.
Alex Chatzieleftheriou founded Blueground in 2013 after being frustrated with the dearth of short-term furnished apartments in Europe. The company currently manages 15,000 apartments in 32 markets in 17 countries.
'Soft yet supportive': Over 9,000 fans are resting easier on this plush two-pack.
Volvo's Ghent, Belgium plant builds the automaker's final diesel-powered car, a blue XC90 with a twin-turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder hybrid.
Sleek, powerful and easy on the eyes: What's not to love?
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill is joined by Tom Haberstroh to talk about the NBA’s gambling problem, the Lakers beating the Bucks without LeBron James, all of the playoff races still yet to be determined and a lot more.
Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest mock draft has five quarterbacks off the board in the top 13, a big-time weapon for Aaron Rodgers and some steals in the second half of the first round.
Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to legitimate NFL starting quarterback in two seasons.
Nearly 43,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties.
Save more than 50% on the handy gizmos that get a flawless 5-star rating from more than 13,000 shoppers.
A good kick returner just became a lot more valuable.
This leakproof, double-walled beast will keep you hydrated all day long.
Artifact, the well-received AI-powered news app from Instagram's co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger, may not be shutting down as planned. Systrom tells us that he and Krieger are continuing to keep Artifact alive for the time being and have not yet given up on a plan to maintain the app in the future -- news that will likely give fans of the news discovery app a bit of hope. "It takes a lot less to run it than we had imagined," Systrom confirmed to TechCrunch, adding that it's just himself and Krieger running Artifact right now.
Just about everyone is trying to get a piece of the generative AI action these days. While the majority of the focus remains on the model vendors like OpenAI, Anthropic and Cohere, or the bigger companies like Microsoft, Meta, Google and Amazon, there are in fact, a lot of startups trying to attack the generative AI problem in a variety of ways. Fireworks co-founder and CEO Lin Qiao points out that her company isn't training foundation models from scratch, but rather helping fine tune other models to the particular needs of a business.
Fully relax with this cooling ergonomic top-seller that's racked up 9,000+ flawless ratings.