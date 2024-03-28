Montana mom meets the Indiana girl who received her son's organs

Today the family of a Montana toddler -- who died after a boating accident -- met the Indiana girl who received 4 of his organs. Landon Haight was 3 years old when he died back in 2016. His mom says he was a happy, fun child who was always smiling and playing. His parents made the tough decision to save lives by donating their son's organs. At that time in Indiana then-4-year-old Madeline Guzman May was waiting on a miracle. She was born with a rare defect that affected the functionality of her intestines. She received Landon's liver, stomach, intestines, and pancreas through a multi-organ transplant at riley children's hospital. Madeline is now 12. She loves to draw and wants to play soccer and today, she had a chance to thank Landon's mom, Christian.

