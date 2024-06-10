Montana Man Gets Into Wrong Car, Stranger’s Dog in Back Seat

After discovering a stranger’s dog in the back seat, a man realized he got into the wrong car. The funny incident occurred in Montana when the man was driving home after picking up his pizza.

A video of a man getting into a stranger’s vehicle has been going viral after he made the discovery upon realizing there was an unknown pup in the back seat. While getting pizza, he not only entered the wrong car but realized much later that he might have accidentally kidnapped someone’s beloved dog.

Vincent Zepeda went to pick up a pizza on April 25. However, when it was time to return home, he told USA Today that it was raining and freezing cold. Thus, he had to run to his car with low visibility with only a pizza box over his head to help keep him dry. This led to the 53-year-old mixing up the two cars that looked identical, except one of them had a cargo carrier.

In the viral clip, the Montana resident begins by pointing at his car, noting that the one he is sitting in isn’t his. He clarifies that the dog behind him also doesn’t belong to him. The video was meant to warn his children from leaving their key fobs in the car while they are out and about.

The dog’s calm demeanor caught the internet’s eye as the white canine sat there drooling over the pizza. Moreover, Zepeda’s friend knew the car owner and was able to arrange the 53-year-old’s meeting with them and their beloved dog, Fletcher. The duo shared a good laugh about the incident, and Zepeda got to enjoy the pup’s company, per People.

Moreover, when the Montana resident met the dog he came across when he got into the wrong car, he noticed the pup sitting in the same spot and asked Fletcher if it was his spot. The canine’s owner jokingly noted that he probably wanted a slice of Zepeda’s pizza.

