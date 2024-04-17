Montana film makers raise awareness of disabilities

TechCrunch

NeuBird founders Goutham Rao and Vinod Jayaraman came from PortWorx, a cloud native storage solution they eventually sold to PureStorage in 2019 for $370 million. When they went looking for their next startup challenge last year, they saw an opportunity to combine their cloud native knowledge, especially around IT operations, with the burgeoning area of generative AI. It’s a hefty amount for an early stage startup, but the firm is likely banking on the founders’ prior experience to build another successful company.