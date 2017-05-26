Montana election victory is also a warning for Republicans

Montana’s wild election for an open US House seat is in the history books. And in the end, the result came in as predicted: a comfortable but not massive victory for Republican Greg Gianforte, even after his assault on a reporter on the eve of Thursday’s vote.

Now for the real test: the June runoff for an open House seat in suburban Atlanta. That’s the Democrats’ best shot at poaching a Republican-held seat in Congress before the November 2018 midterm elections. Polls show a tight race.

But even if the Democrats lose in Georgia too, the Republicans aren’t out of the woods.

Recommended: What do you know about Donald Trump?

“There’s no question that the House is in play” in the midterms, says GOP strategist Ford O’Connell. And if Democrats win control of the House, “the Trump experiment is essentially over.”

Several currents of voter thought are driving the narrative of what could prove to be a “wave election” next year, with lots of Republican-held seats in Congress going to Democrats. A top trend is concern about health care, as President Trump and and his GOP allies on Capitol Hill seek to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aka Obamacare.

Another driving force is Mr. Trump himself, the most unpopular American president in modern history at this stage of his presidency, with job-approval ratings averaging just below 40 percent.

“Midterm elections are always a referendum on the president,” says former Rep. Tom Davis (R) of Virginia, who served as chairman of the House campaign committee. “The question is, do you put a check on the president or do you give him a blank check?”

Midterms are tough when the same party holds both the White House and the House of Representatives. In the last three midterms with those conditions – 1994, 2006, and 2010 – the majority party suffered an upheaval.

“The Democratic base is now very energized, and Republicans need to keep their base energized,” Mr. Davis says. “That means passing some of this stuff, passing tax reform. If they sit up there and do nothing for two years, their base becomes dispirited. But the Democrats don’t become any less intense.”

Midterm elections are all about who shows up, Davis notes, “and in my experience, it’s angry people who show up, and it’s usually the out party.”

Of course, there’s still 18 months to go. “For all the noise, Montana didn’t turn out very well for [the Democrats], even after our guy body-slams a reporter,” Davis says. “In fact, he did better on Election Day than he did with absentees.”

More than half of voters in the Montana special election voted early. But the race for the state’s at-large congressional seat, won by wealthy businessman Greg Gianforte by 6 percentage points, still holds plenty of clues for both parties as they look ahead to the Georgia runoff and the 2018 midterms.

THE OBAMACARE-REPEAL BACKLASH

Melia Fortunati, a 40-something soap maker in Missoula, Mont., points to her three-year-old daughter to explain why she voted for Democrat Rob Quist, a country-folk singer. Her daughter has a medical diagnosis that could hinder her ability to obtain health insurance in the future, if ACA protections for people with preexisting conditions are weakened or eliminated.

Sam Orr, a university student in Missoula, also cites a preexisting medical condition for his vote for Mr. Quist. “I was not with Gianforte and his support for getting [Republican-backed] health care passed,” Mr. Orr says.

The June 20 runoff for the open House seat in Georgia features a wholly different type of congressional district. While the Montana race covered the entire state, with lots of rural voters, the Georgia district held until recently by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price is suburban and has a higher percentage of college graduates. Trump barely won that congressional district, while he won Montana by more than 20 points.

In the Georgia race, “swing suburban women are saying they’ve had enough, because of the health-care issue,” says Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster based in Washington.

But even if the Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, fails to win the Georgia race – leaving Democrats batting zero-for-three in special House races this year, after Montana and another special House election in Kansas – Ms. Lake is still energized for the midterms.