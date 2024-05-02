Montana Democratic candidates running for Congress to debate in Great Falls Friday

Montana's Democratic Primary Candidate debate for Congressional District 2 will take place in Great Falls on Friday, May 3rd.

Montana’s Democratic Primary Candidate debate for Congressional District 2 will take place this Friday, May 3, in Great Falls at the C.M. Russell High School Auditorium. The debate is being hosted by the Montana Farmers Union and will begin at 7:00 p.m. The debate is open to the public.

Montana’s Democratic Primary will take place on Tuesday, June 4. Primaries are state-level and local-level elections that take place prior to a general election. Registered voters select a candidate that they believe should be their political party's candidate for elected office to run in the general election, which will take place this year on November 5.

Candidates who filed with the Montana Secretary of State’s office in a contested race for the MT-2 Congressional District received an invitation to participate in their respective debates. Democratic candidates Ming Cabrera, John Driscoll, Kevin Hamm, and Steve Held all confirmed they will attend.

Here are brief biographies of the four Montana Democratic Party candidates for Congressional District 2:

Ming Cabrera – Cabrera was raised in Huntley Project where his father worked as a family physician. As a young man he worked as a mud logger in the oil fields before attending medical school in Manila, eventually graduating from Creighton University in 1980 with a degree in biology. He is past chair of the Yellowstone Democrats, the Billings Heights Task Force, and the Billings Heights Water Board, and his career experience includes working as a business owner and in hospital sales.

John Driscoll - Born in Los Angeles, Driscoll served in the U.S. Army for 36 years. He has earned college degrees from Gonzaga University, the Columbia University School of International Affairs and Institute of Latin American Studies, Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, the University of Montana Graduate School of Business, and the U.S. Army War College. His professional experience includes working as a wildland firefighter, including smoke jumping, as a public utility regulator, and as a writer.

Kevin Hamm - Kevin Hamm was born in Denver, Colorado. His professional experience includes working as the CEO of Treasure State Internet & Telegraph from 2018 to 2023. Hamm founded his first company, Studio 19, in 2010, which manages live video production for all Frontier Conference athletics across Montana, as well as online streaming for Carroll College. In 2018 he launched Auxilyum Technologies, which provides I.T. support to lighten the technical load faced by small businesses across the state of Montana.

Steve Held – is a Broadus, Montana area rancher where he is self employed as President of both Twinhearts Smiling Horses Inc., a farm/ranch operation outside of Broadus, and as President of Wavin’ Inc., a hotel/restaurant/bar in downtown Broadus.

