Montana Air National Guard hosts 'Open Hangar' recruiting event

TechCrunch

LinkedIn -- the social platform that targets the working world -- has quietly started testing another way to boost its revenues, this time with a new service for small and medium businesses. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that it is working on a new LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscription, which -- for fees that appear to be as steep as $99/month -- will include AI to write content and new tools to grow follower counts, among other features to raise the profiles of the company using them. The move is significant because it underscores how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn continues to diversify its business model -- while also trying to make itself more useful overall.