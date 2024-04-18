Montana Air National Guard hosts 'Open Hangar' recruiting event
Students talked with Guard members while getting hands on, learning about bomb disposal robotics, trying on tactical gear, and taking a tour of a C-130 aircraft.
Students talked with Guard members while getting hands on, learning about bomb disposal robotics, trying on tactical gear, and taking a tour of a C-130 aircraft.
Serve Robotics, the Uber and Nvidia-backed sidewalk robot delivery company, debuted publicly on the New York stock exchange Thursday, making it the latest startup to choose going public via a reverse merger as an alternative path to capital needed to fund growth. The company, which spun out of Uber's acquisition of Postmates in 2021, hits the Nasdaq under the ticker "SERV" with gross proceeds of roughly $40 million -- "prior to deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses," per regulatory filings -- at a share price of $4. Serve completed its reverse merger with blank-check company Patricia Acquisition Corp in August 2023, and at the same time secured $30 million in a round led by existing investors Uber, Nvidia and Wavemaker Partners, bringing its total amount raised at the time to $56 million.
The singer isn't the only celeb to sport the shoes! Katie Holmes and Naomi Watts have been spotted in them too. Plus, some styles are on sale.
Investors are counting down to earnings from Netflix, the first of the "Magnificent" group of companies to report.
You can grab a refurbished Sonos Arc SL for $170 less than the usual price as part of a larger sale on refurbished Sonos gear.
It puts all your smart-home devices at your fingertips — but fails to compete with a cheaper, better Amazon product.
The effectiveness of financial literacy classes has been long debated, but research shows that high school financial education improves credit and debt behaviors.
UK-based small launch developer Orbex got another boost from Scotland’s national bank and other investors as it gears up for its first orbital launch, though that mission still does not have a set date. Founded in 2015, Orbex is one of a handful of firms racing to develop the next generation of European launch vehicles. The company is developing what’s sometimes called a microlauncher: a two-stage vehicle called Prime that stands just 19 meters tall, designed to carry payloads up to 180 kilograms.
Menteebot is a human-sized robot that’s stuffed with AI bells and whistles. Users can command the bot to do their bidding via natural language prompts and it can learn new tasks.
"I'm not here today because I want to be here," Boeing whistleblower Sam Salehpour said at the beginning of his testimony. "I'm here because I felt compelled to come forward. … I have serious concerns.”
The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) said in an order on Tuesday that BloomTech, the for-profit coding bootcamp previously known as the Lambda School, deceived students about the cost of loans, made false claims about graduates’ hiring rates and engaged in illegal lending masked as "income sharing" agreements with high fees. The order marks the end of the CFPB's investigation into BloomTech's practices and the start of the agency's penalties on the organization. The CFPB is permanently banning BloomTech from consumer lending activities and its CEO, Austen Allred, from student lending for a period of 10 years.
TikTok is ramping up penalties for creators who post potentially “problematic” content and tightening its rules around what can be recommended in the app.
Why spend a ton of money on designer makeup when this affordable formula works just as well?
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman give their early season assessment of all thirty MLB teams at the three week mark, as well as discuss the long-awaited debut of Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter.
LinkedIn -- the social platform that targets the working world -- has quietly started testing another way to boost its revenues, this time with a new service for small and medium businesses. TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that it is working on a new LinkedIn Premium Company Page subscription, which -- for fees that appear to be as steep as $99/month -- will include AI to write content and new tools to grow follower counts, among other features to raise the profiles of the company using them. The move is significant because it underscores how Microsoft-owned LinkedIn continues to diversify its business model -- while also trying to make itself more useful overall.
Hidden bargains include $200 off a Eufy robovac, and there's plenty more where that came from.
Sony's naming scheme for audio and TV products is a massive headache, but the company has taken the first steps to fix that.
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The 2024 Lucid Air Grand Touring trim is set to receive some updates that will help it perform better in cold weather, charge faster, yet keep its EPA range estimate of a whopping 516 miles.
'Now everything is contained nicely and doesn’t look cluttered,' one fan says.
Now that humanoids are all the rage in the robotics industry, Boston Dynamics on Tuesday officially retired theirs. Boston Dynamics has been focused on commercializing technologies for a number of years now. Boston Dynamics was, of course, well ahead of the current humanoid robotics curve.