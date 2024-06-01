Monster truck at show in Topsham takes out utility wires during jump, sending patrons scattering

Jun. 1—A monster truck participating in a show at the Topsham Fairgrounds on Saturday struck utility wires during a jump, causing at least two poles to collapse and sending spectators scattering for safety.

Two people were taken to the hospital — one to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, the other to Maine Medical Center in Portland — according to a news release from Topsham police. Several others were treated at the scene for minor injuries. No information about the extent or severity of the injuries was provided.

In a video taken by Travis Ouellette, who attended the show, a truck can be seen hitting a large mound of dirt, going airborne and then striking utility wires strung across the track. The impact caused one pole inside the track to fall down and another near the grandstand to snap.

Dozens of patrons, including one man holding a small child, can be seen running as several wires come down.

Ouellette declined to be interviewed but shared the video with the Press Herald.

The incident, which occurred shortly before 2 p.m., prompted Central Maine Power to cut power to hundreds of households in the area, but it had been restored by 4:30 p.m.

Police are investigating, and anyone who witnessed the incident is encouraged to contact Topsham police Officer Mathew Bowers at 725-4337 or mbowers@topshammaine.com.

This story will be updated.

Copy the Story Link