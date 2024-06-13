'Monster' Ex-Officer Who Killed Teen Girl and Dumped Body in Words Makes Short Statement Before He's Sentenced

The family of Susana Morales also addressed the court after the verdict

GoFundMe, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Susana Morales, left, and Miles Bryant

A former Georgia police officer who killed a teenage girl and dumped her body was found guilty of kidnapping and murder and was sentenced to life in prison.

Miles Bryant was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, kidnapping and false report of a crime by a jury on Wednesday, July 12, according to reports from Fox 5 Atlanta, 11Alive and WSB-TV. He was found not guilty of criminal attempt to commit rape.

Bryant was convicted of killing 16-year-old Susana Morales, who was reported missing in July 2022. Her remains were eventually found in February 2023, and Bryant was arrested weeks later, PEOPLE previously reported.

Before a judge sentenced Bryant, the former Doraville Police Department officer, to life in prison without parole, he made a brief statement to the court.

"I just want to apologize to everybody, to the victim's family, that's it,” Bryant said, according to Fox 5’s report.

Special prosecutor Brandon Delfunt asked the judge to impose a maximum sentence, calling Bryant a “monster,” WSB reported.

Also speaking in court Wednesday was Susana’s family.

“All I ever wanted was justice for what happened to her,” Susana’s younger sister told the court, per Fox 5. “I want to thank you for that.”

Susana’s mother, speaking through an interpreter, spoke to the judge.

"Every night I can't sleep without thinking about her," her mother, Maria Bran said, according to the outlet.

During the trial, several internet searches that Bryant made were shown to the court. They included “how long does it take a body to decompose?” and “How are you id by dental records?,” 11Alive reported.

He was identified as a suspect after his gun was found near her body, the outlets reported.



