‘Monsoonal moisture’ could cause thunderstorms over Sacramento Valley and Sierra. Here’s when

Thunderstorms, rain showers and hail could be headed to parts of Northern California, according to the National Weather Service.

“Some monsoonal moisture will allow for slight thunderstorm chances” through Tuesday afternoon, the weather service said Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The agency warned of “possible fire starts due to a few stray lightning strikes” as well as gusty winds.

“When the thunder roars, go indoors,” the weather service said.

It’s the second time this month that the forecast has called for thunderstorms.

On June 13, the weather service predicted isolated thunderstorms over the Sierra Nevada crest.

Radar image from 4 pm indicating showers some of which are producing local heavy downpours over the Southern Motherlode. Activity will continue into the evening with a chance of thunderstorms. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/VLpvlVOQiu — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 24, 2024

When and where could thunderstorms hit?

There’s a 15% to 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms late in the day Monday in the mountains, the weather service said, with the Sierra Nevada crest south of Highway 50 having the “best chances” for storms.

The Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills will have a 10% to 15% chance of hearing thunder rumble.

According to the weather service, a radar image captured at 4 p.m. Monday indicated showers that could produce “heavy downpours over the Southern Motherlode” as well as small hail.

Some monsoonal moisture will allow for slight thunderstorm chances thru Tuesday PM. Best chances are over the Sierra Crest south of Highway 50, however there is low confidence that the Valley/foothills could see a few stray lightning strikes. When thunder roars, go indoors! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/usVfiI7hoV — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) June 24, 2024

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

There was a 20% percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the Sacramento area after 11 p.m. Monday, according to the weather service’s seven-day forecast.

Increasing clouds and wind gusts as high as 20 mph were expected, with a low temperature around 62 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot, the weather service said, with a high temperature near 96 degrees and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Skies will clear up by Tuesday night, when the low will be around 62 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday should be sunny, with highs near 94 and 91, respectively, and lows around 58.

Sunny skies are also expected Friday, with a high near 94 and a low around 57.

The forecast calls for more hot weather heading into the weekend.

Saturday will be sunny with a high near 90, the weather service said, while Sunday will have sunny skies and a high near 94.