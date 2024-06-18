Monsoon rain will bring fire relief later this week

High winds today have contributed to rapid growth of wildfires today in New Mexico. A monsoon pattern sets up late this week bringing widespread chances for rain.

Windy weather and very dry air contributed to rapid fire growth on the South Fork Fire that developed west of the Village of Ruidoso this afternoon. This fire is grew quickly to the east and northeast with wind gusts up to nearly 60 mph. Winds are slowly dying down tonight, but winds are still breezy. Calmer weather returns by Tuesday morning, but conditions will stay very dry. Temperatures across the state were hot again today.

Winds will be lighter Tuesday afternoon, but there will still be some breezy conditions, especially in eastern New Mexico. Temperatures will again be hot both Tuesday and Wednesday. Changes are in store though Wednesday night as a surge of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico moves into the state through Thursday morning. This will bring a gusty canyon wind into the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night. This moisture surge will be our first really good surge of monsoon moisture and will set the stage for a wet end to the week.

Rain chances increase statewide on Thursday with the increase in monsoon moisture. The best chances for rain will be Friday, with showers possibly ongoing Thursday night into Friday. Isolated, afternoon storms will continue to be possible into the weekend as well.

