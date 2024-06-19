Monsoon pattern will bring more rain to New Mexico

Heavy rain has fallen over wildfire areas in the Sacramento Mountains today. A monsoon pattern will bring more heavy rainfall over the next couple of days.

Life-threatening flash flooding has been possible in the Sacramento Mountains today over burn scar areas and wildfire areas as storms have dropped 2″ to 4″ of rainfall around Ruidoso. These storms have moved to the east this evening. However, more strong and severe storms have been developing north of the Sacramento Mountains. These storms have also been dropping extremely heavy rain, and have also brought damaging hail to areas like Edgewood. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern New Mexico until 9 PM. A Flash Flood Watch continues for burn scar areas in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains until early Thursday morning.

Storms will be wrapping up late tonight, but strong winds will be spreading west across New Mexico starting this evening. This could bring wind gusts up to 65 mph into the Albuquerque Metro, with 55 mph wind gusts into Santa Fe, Carrizozo, and Las Cruces. Winds will still be breezy Thursday morning. Spotty showers and storms will again be possible all day Thursday across the eastern half of New Mexico, while a monsoon plume of moisture will bring scattered storms to western and northern New Mexico. Temperatures will be much cooler across the state.

Some showers and storms will continue overnight Thursday into Friday morning. With the cloud cover overnight, more broad areas of rain are going to develop Friday. Friday will be the best chance for widespread showers and storms across New Mexico, with some storms again capable of heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

Drier air will start to move into New Mexico this weekend, but we will hang onto the monsoon pattern with daily chances for afternoon showers and storms through at least the middle of next week. Temperatures will also rebound next week as high pressure moves over the state.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.