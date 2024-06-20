Monsoon moisture continues to move into New Mexico through the end of the week

High winds are bringing a surge of monsoon moisture across New Mexico tonight. A monsoon pattern will bring more rainfall across the state over the next couple of days.

Extreme weather impacted parts of New Mexico today, from severe storms, to heavy rainfall, flash flooding, accumulating hail, high winds, and blowing dust. Life-threatening flash flooding impacted the Ruidoso area today, while also hopefully helping to extinguish The South Fork Fire. Unfortunately it did cause flooding over burn scar areas and along the Rio Ruidoso. Severe storms caused damage today in the Edgewood area, while they also dropped over 8″ of rainfall in southern Torrance County. Strong winds caused a haboob across southern and southwestern New Mexico this evening. Tonight, drier conditions are returning, but a few isolated showers and storms linger. A surge of monsoon moisture is moving west across the state, bringing very high winds. East winds have gusted to almost 60 mph in the Albuquerque Metro. These winds will continue overnight, dying down through Thursday morning.

Scattered showers will redevelop Thursday morning across eastern New Mexico with tropical moisture from Tropical Storm Alberto in Mexico. By the afternoon, these spotty showers could bring some thunder and lightning. Meanwhile, a more classic monsoon pattern will develop across northwest and northern New Mexico, with scattered afternoon and evening storms. We’ll likely see a couple storms in Albuquerque tomorrow evening as well. Temperatures will be cooler Thursday.

More scattered showers and storms will develop Friday, bringing more widespread rainfall across the state. Thankfully, these showers and storms won’t produce the extreme rainfall we’ve seen today, but it won’t take a lot of additional rain to produce more flash flooding. High pressure starts moving back over New Mexico this weekend, and will bring drier air. But we will be recycling this monsoon moisture each and every afternoon through at least the middle of next week. While temperatures will be heating up again, isolated afternoon storms will continue every day.

