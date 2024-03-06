Monroeville police officer hit by car before chase in Penn Hills; officials looking for suspect

A Monroeville police officer was hit by a car while trying to pull it over on Tuesday evening.

According to a criminal complaint, two officers were stationed at the intersection of Frankstown Road and Robinson Boulevard just after 6 p.m. when a Jeep Grand Cherokee drove by. The officers followed it as it travelled toward Pittsburgh because of its heavy window tint.

An NCIC check revealed the registered owner of the Jeep, Dion Horton, had a suspended license because of a DUI. The officers activated the lights on their cruiser to initial a traffic stop on Upland Terrace.

The complaint said Horton pulled over but put the Jeep in reverse. He hit one of the officers and pinned him between the Jeep and the cruiser.

Horton accelerated down Upland Terrace and made a right onto Overbrook Road. The officers gave chase down Frankstown Avenue and alerted Penn Hills and City of Pittsburgh police of the incident.

Several police units were chasing Horton, but the pursuit was terminated after they lost sight of him. The complaint said he got away due to his “reckless and wanton disregard for the officers’ and other public’s safety.”

The officer hit by the car was evaluated for an injury to his knee.

