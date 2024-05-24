Monroeville Mall Bridge to close through August for construction

The long-term closure of the Monroeville Mall Bridge over William Penn Highway in Monroeville will begin May 28, weather permitting.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, the Monroeville Mall Bridge between Business 22 and Don Drive will close to traffic around-the-clock through mid-August. Traffic will be detoured using the following routes:

Westbound Business 22

Prior to the bridge, traffic on westbound Business 22 will turn left onto Mall Boulevard

Turn right Mall Circle

Follow Mall Circle to Don Drive

End detour

Don Drive to Westbound Business 22

From Don Drive, turn left onto Mall Circle

Turn left onto Mall Boulevard

Turn left onto Business 22 (William Penn Highway)

Follow Business 22 back to the bridge

End detour

Crews from Golden Triangle Construction will conduct bridge deck replacement work.

Work on this $23.84 million William Penn Highway preservation and rehabilitation project began in 2023 in Wilkins Township, Churchill Borough and Monroeville between Huntingdon Drive and Mosside Boulevard.

