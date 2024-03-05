Monroeville Convention Center to stay open; officials working on transition plan

The Monroeville Convention Center will remain open, local leaders announced.

The convention center was set to become a retail space later this year, but officials announced there were “successful discussions” with Hobby Lobby and Oxford Development Company to ensure convention center operations will continue.

Monroeville Convention Center to turn into retail space; some previously scheduled events canceled

Public officials reportedly provided Hobby Lobby and Oxford with information about the convention center’s importance to the community after the announcement of the facility’s closure— and after review, both organizations decided to pursue termination of their lease at this location.

Officials say outreach will begin soon to vendors of shows slated on June 1 or later in 2024, hoping that they will have their events at MCC as originally planned.

Several stakeholders, including the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Allegheny County and the Municipality of Monroeville, have committed to a transition plan for the convention center.

Under this plan, the convention center will operate as a “long-term community asset” under a community or government-based ownership structure, or a government-backed lease. Officials say plan details are still being formulated.

The group of elected officials who participated in negotiations released a joint statement celebrating the continued presence of the convention center in the community.

“The Monroeville Convention Center is saved! We are happy to announce that the MCC will continue to welcome tens of thousands of visitors each year, supporting hundreds of local jobs and generating millions in economic activity.

“Today’s announcement is the result of several weeks of discussions, including information sharing about the MCC’s large impact. We want to thank Hobby Lobby and Oxford for their sincere effort to reach a positive outcome. Everybody at the table worked behind the scenes to deliver a result that will see the MCC become a properly owned and funded community asset.”

Monroeville Mayor Nick Gresock also released a statement offering gratitude to those who helped save the convention center. It reads:

“On behalf of myself and the residents of Monroeville, I want to offer my gratitude to Hobby Lobby and Oxford. I also want to recognize the state, county and local officials who worked together to save the Convention Center and secure today’s announcement. Thank you!”

