Monroe woman sentenced for embezzling nearly $2.3M from employer

MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Kristy Lawrence, 45, of Monroe was sentenced to 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release after she embezzled nearly $2.3M from her employer, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

According to filed court documents and court proceedings from 2016 to April 2022, Lawrence was employed by a small family business located in Monroe. Over the course of her employment, Lawrence worked in the accounting part of the business and handled the company’s accounts and records.

Court records show Lawrence used her position to embezzle millions from the company. Lawrence carried out the scheme by making multiple unauthorized electronic transfers from the company’s bank account to pay outstanding balances on her credit card as well as other personal payments.

Lawrence covered up the fraud by falsifying documents and making fraudulent accounting entries in the company’s records. The scheme was uncovered after Lawrence went on extended leave and another employee took over for her.

On December 19, 2023, Lawrence pleaded guilty to wire fraud. She remains free on bond and will be ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons to begin serving her sentence upon designation of a federal facility.

A U.S. District Judge also ordered Lawrence to pay $2,224,086 in restitution.

The FBI’s Charlotte Division and Union County Sheriff’s Office joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

