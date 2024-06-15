Monroe superintendents speak on dyslexia bill

MONROE — Senators Dayna Polehanki and Jeff Irwin are looking to change the way literacy is taught.

On Tuesday, June 4, they successfully passed a two-bill package through the Michigan Education Committee.

Senate Bills 567 and 568 look to create new methods of assessment and intervention for kids with dyslexia by creating a new emphasis on phonic learning in the classroom for every student.

“Everybody really needs phonics instruction whether or not they’re dyslexic,” Irwin said.

Irwin and Polehanki hope this new emphasis will not only help kids with dyslexia, but also raise literacy rates for other students.

“What our legislation says is that assessment should include a component that shows whether they’ve mastered the foundations of literacy,” Irwin said.

Irwin said, however, those who have opposed the package have been mostly superintendents and others in administrative positions.

The first reservation superintendents have is that the emphasis on phonics in the classroom won’t work for every student, says Monroe ISD superintendent Stephen McNew..

“I’m not sure that mandating a curriculum is going to meet the needs of all students,” McNew. said.

Carl Shultz, Bedford Public Schools superintendent, agreed.

“One sheet doesn’t fit everyone,” he said .

Bedford Public Schools superintendent Carl Shultz objects to certain changes in the package.

According to Shultz, the original bill shown to The K-12 Alliance of Michigan was solely aimed at helping those with dyslexia.

However, the bill in its current form, if passed, would force all schools to change their curriculums, even if what they are presently doing is working.

This would also mean getting rid of all the data collected using the previous system, purchasing new materials, and spending time retraining teachers.

“It’s counterproductive, quite honestly,” Shultz said.

Schultz emphasized that he approves of changes to help dyslexic students, but disapproves of the additions to the original bill.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe superintendents speak on dyslexia bill