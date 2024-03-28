Monroe police: Area around North Dixie Highway truck stop evacuated
MONROE — Police have evacuated the area around a North Dixie Highway truck stop while they await a bomb squad to examine a "suspicious device."
The Monroe Public Safety Department arrested a fugitive Wednesday at the Pilot truck stop at 1100 N. Dixie Highway, a post made just after 3 p.m. on the department's Facebook page said.
"The resulting vehicle search revealed a suspicious device," the post said.
A Michigan State Police bomb squad has been contacted and is en route, prompting the evacuation of the immediate area, the post said.
Updates were to be posted to the department's Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, accounts.
This is a developing situation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.
This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe police: Area around North Dixie Highway truck stop evacuated