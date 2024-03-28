Monroe police: Area around North Dixie Highway truck stop evacuated

MONROE — Police have evacuated the area around a North Dixie Highway truck stop while they await a bomb squad to examine a "suspicious device."

The Monroe Public Safety Department arrested a fugitive Wednesday at the Pilot truck stop at 1100 N. Dixie Highway, a post made just after 3 p.m. on the department's Facebook page said.

Monroe police vehicles are seen Thursday, March 28, 2024, around a silver Ford Taurus at the Pilot truck stop at 1100 N. Dixie Highway. Officers called for a Michigan State Police bomb squad after finding a "suspicious device" in the car after arresting a fugitive.

"The resulting vehicle search revealed a suspicious device," the post said.

A Michigan State Police bomb squad has been contacted and is en route, prompting the evacuation of the immediate area, the post said.

Updates were to be posted to the department's Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, accounts.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be provided as information becomes available.

