Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis wins another term

Independent Friday Ellis will maintain his position as Mayor of Monroe after the primary elections on Saturday.

Ellis won the election with 64% of the vote with 41 of 42 precincts reporting at 9:31 p.m., avoiding a runoff against Jamie Mayo.

Ellis was first elected as the Mayor of Monroe in 2020 after he defeated Mayo in the July 11, 2020, primary.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who won the mayor's race in Monroe Louisiana?