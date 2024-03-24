Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis wins another term

Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis

Independent Friday Ellis will maintain his position as Mayor of Monroe after the primary elections on Saturday.

Ellis won the election with 64% of the vote with 41 of 42 precincts reporting at 9:31 p.m., avoiding a runoff against Jamie Mayo.

Ellis was first elected as the Mayor of Monroe in 2020 after he defeated Mayo in the July 11, 2020, primary.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Who won the mayor's race in Monroe Louisiana?