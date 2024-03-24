Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis wins another term
Independent Friday Ellis will maintain his position as Mayor of Monroe after the primary elections on Saturday.
Ellis won the election with 64% of the vote with 41 of 42 precincts reporting at 9:31 p.m., avoiding a runoff against Jamie Mayo.
Ellis was first elected as the Mayor of Monroe in 2020 after he defeated Mayo in the July 11, 2020, primary.
