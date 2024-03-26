Monroe man wearing bulletproof vest, carrying multiple firearms inside Walmart arrested

A Monroe man was arrested at a Walmart after he was seen carrying a rifle and wearing body armor Monday afternoon.

Moja Kemet Estep, 32, was arrested and charged with going armed to the terror of the people after he was detained without incident at the West Roosevelt Boulevard store.

The Monroe Police Department said it received calls about Estep walking into the grocery entrance with his weapon and body armor. An officer who responded went inside and made contact with Estep.

The officer saw Estep wearing a bulletproof vest, carrying an assault-type rifle, a handgun in his waistband, and another handgun holstered on his side.

According to Walmart’s policies, stores in “open carry” states request that customers no longer openly carry guns. The exception, the policy said, is for authorized law enforcement.

Stores will continue to follow state and local laws for concealed-carry permit holders, the policy said.

Estep was taken to the Union County Jail and his bond was set at $5,000.