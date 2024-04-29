Monroe man charged with child porn offenses after previous child sex abuse charges

A Monroe County man is being charged with child pornography offenses stemming from a 2023 investigation.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department (PMRPD), the department was investigating a child sexual abuse complaint in July 2023, leading to an Aug. 4 search of the residence of Andrew Lilly, 50, of Pocono Lake. Various digital and media storage devices were seized.

On April 11, PMRPD received a forensic report from the Department of Homeland Security. Police allege that the devices had more than 100 images of pre-pubescent children that meet the definition of child pornography under state law.

Lilly will have a preliminary hearing on May 7 in Magisterial Judge Richard White’s court. Lilly was denied bail at his arraignment after his April 23 arrest.

Last year, Lilly was charged with a plethora of other child sex abuse charges, including but not limited to rape of a child, a first-degree felony; and statutory sexual assault and possession of child pornography, second-degree felonies. This case is proceeding in Monroe County Common Pleas Court.

Max Augugliaro is the public safety and government watchdog reporter at the Pocono Record. Reach him at MAugugliaro@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Pocono Record: Pocono Lake man charged with child pornography offenses