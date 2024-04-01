FRENCHTOWN TWP. — A local man was arrested Saturday after he was accused of firing a shotgun at another person during an argument.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. on North Stony Creek Road in Frenchtown Township, according to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Monroe County Central Dispatch received a call shortly after 1 p.m. from a victim reporting he'd been shot at by a person from a residence, the release said. The victim fled the area and met with deputies near the location. At the time, it was believed the suspect was still inside the residence.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

Deputies established a perimeter and a drone was utilized for surveillance. A search warrant was obtained and executed. The suspect, a 38-year-old Monroe man, was taken into custody and lodged at the Monroe County Jail on a charge of felonious assault. His name was not released.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 734-240-7530.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Monroe man accused of firing shotgun during argument