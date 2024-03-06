Monroe fire victim identified, autopsy under review

Mar. 6—MONROE — The victim of a fatal fire in January has been identified as Albert Stanonik, 75, according to Ashtabula County Coroner's Investigator Amber Stewart.

Stanonik was found in the burned-out remains of 4485 Middle Road on Jan. 16, said Monroe Township Fire Chief Jason Coy.

Stewart said the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office just received the autopsy results from the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office.

"It will go in front of Dr. Lancaster," she said.

Coy said the fire was called in at 4:28 a.m. and firefighters arrived at 4:42 a.m.

"When they arrived on the scene, it was fully involved," he said of the building they thought was an abandoned house.

He said the walls already collapsed and they were not able to make entry into the building. He said they found the body at 8:21 a.m. when searching the home and called the coroner.

Firefighters from Monroe, Pierpont, Sheffield, Kingsville and Plymouth battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, said Andy Ellinger, senior public information officer for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The Ohio Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

Ellinger said the case remains open and ongoing while awaiting additional test results.