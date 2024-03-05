Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli retires; Joe Hammond promoted

MONROE — There's a new second-in-command at the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

Undersheriff Jeff Pauli retired from the sheriff's office Friday, Sheriff Troy Goodnough announced, and his successor is Joe Hammond, who has been with the sheriff's office since 2000.

During his tenure with the sheriff’s office, Hammond was a member of the Special Response Team and the dive team and has served as a crisis negotiator, a news release said. He was a detective for 12 years and served as a school resource officer for the Monroe Public Schools until being promoted to sergeant in 2021.

"Joe is proud to accept the position his father, Thomas Hammond, held when he retired from the Sheriff’s Office in 2000," the release said.

Monroe County Undersheriff Joe Hammond

Pauli served Monroe County for the past 27 years, a release said. He started his career in 1995 as a corrections officer. In 1997, he moved to the road patrol as a deputy. He spent most of his career as a detective and supervisor in the detective bureau. He also was a member of the Special Response Team and the dive team. He spent the last six years of his tenure in administration.

Monroe County Undersheriff Jeff Pauli, left, is pictured with Sheriff Troy Goodnough upon Pauli's retirement from the sheriff's office.

"He was a dedicated, hardworking employee/friend his entire career," Goodnough said in the release. "For the last three plus years my right hand man; he was a tremendous asset to the Sheriff's Office, a person with unwavering character, morals and values. He was stern when needed, but employed humor when appropriate. He created an environment where our employees felt valued and welcomed."

To fill the opening created by Hammond's promotion, Goodnough promoted Deputy Jeff Hooper to detective sergeant, a release said. Hooper began his career with the sheriff's office in February 2001 as a corrections officer. In 2006, he was promoted to deputy sheriff. During his tenure as a deputy sheriff, he was also a member of the sheriff’s office Special Response Team and the school resource officer at Ida Public Schools.

In the fall of 2014, Jeff was promoted to detective and assigned to the Bedford Substation. While assigned there in 2017, he started the Monroe County Sheriff’s Digital Forensics and Analysis unit. In 2018, Hooper attended the United States Secret Service training at the National Computer Forensics Institute in Hoover, Alabama, and received training in mobile device analysis.

In the fall of 2023, he was promoted to acting/detective sergeant.

Hooper enjoys spending time with his wife of 21 years, LeAnna, and his two daughters. He is a 1998 graduate of Bedford High School.

