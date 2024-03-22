Monroe County Sheriff's Office: One person stabbed multiple times

BERLIN TWP. — Monroe County sheriff's deputies were called Wednesday to investigate a stabbing that injured one person.

Deputies were dispatched at 5:32 p.m. to the 7900 block of North Dixie Highway in Berlin Township to an altercation between two patrons that resulted in one patron being stabbed by another patron, a news release from the sheriff's office said. Upon arrival, deputies confirmed that one patron was stabbed multiple times.

The Berlin Township Fire Department and Monroe Community Ambulance treated both individuals for their respective injuries before being transported to Corewell Health Trenton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

The incident remains under investigation by Detectives Robert Blair, Josh Motylinski and Margie Martin of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and Deputies Danny Greenwood and Alec Preadmore of the Uniform Services Division. Upon completion, the case will be turned over to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.

